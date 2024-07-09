Harvey Weinstein to Face New Sexual Assault Charges in New York Re-Trial

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is likely to face new sexual assault charges in his New York re-trial, with prosecutors saying some accusers who weren’t ready to come forward before are now prepared to speak out.

During a court hearing Tuesday, where Harvey Weinstein was present, New York prosecutors said they are currently investigating new allegations of sexual assault and could put the new charges before a grand jury by the fall, according to multiple reports.

“A number of women came forward to indicate they were raped by the defendant in Manhattan,” Nicole Blumberg, Manhattan’s Assistant District Attorney, said in court, according to a Variety report.

She said the alleged incidents include a “violent” and “trauma-informed” matter that falls within the state’s statute of limitations.

While a November re-trial is expected, Weinstein’s lawyers are pushing for an earlier date, citing their client’s poor health.

In April, a New York appeals court overturned his 2020 conviction of two felony sexual assaults. The 4-3 decision stated the trial judge was wrong to have allowed “prosecutors to call as witnesses a series of women who said Mr. Weinstein had assaulted them — but whose accusations were not part of the charges against him.”

The decision shocked many in the entertainment industry, where Weinstein ruled supreme for three decades as one of Hollywood’s premiere producers and studio bosses.

No matter how the New York re-trial turns out, the 72-year-old Weinstein isn’t going to be a free man anytime soon.

The guilty verdict in his Los Angeles criminal case still holds, with a jail sentence of 16 years.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com