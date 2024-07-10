Charlamagne Tha God Slams Biden for Refusing to Drop Out: ‘All I Hear Is Ego’

The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God is calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race, saying the Biden-Harris ticket is no longer winnable and that new Democrat challengers need to step up to the plate.

In Tuesday’s episode of his radio show, Charlamagne Tha God blasted Joe Biden for refusing to gracefully exit the stage.

“All I hear is ego,” he said, referring to Biden’s recent MSNBC Morning Joe phone interview during which the president belligerently declared he won’t be dropping out of the race and even invited rival Democrats to “challenge me.”

“Take him up on his offer,” Charlamagne Tha God said.

NEW: Charlamagne tha God says he hopes Democrats take Biden up on his offer and challenge him at the convention “All I hear is ego,” Charlamagne said on Tuesday’s episode of The Breakfast Club And I hope they take him up on his offer. Every single Democrat who feels like the… pic.twitter.com/Oo1idsNqhj — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) July 9, 2024

“And I can’t believe we’re just having this conversation because I’ve been saying this for several months and asking the question, ‘Are Biden and [Kamala Harris] a winnable ticket?’ And if the answer is no. Biden should step aside. And people shouldn’t be upset when folks say that, especially if y’all wanna win.”

As Breitbart News reported, Charlamagne Tha God has publicly expressed his chagrin for having endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020. He has repeatedly bashed Biden, calling him a “shitty elected official” and saying he has no plans to support his re-election bid.

He has also said he feels championing Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020 has backfired on him with his listeners.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com