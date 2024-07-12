Democrat Civil War: Biden Campaign Says ‘Pre-Existing Tensions’ with Clooney over Gaza Triggered His Call to Oust Joe

The internal Democrat catfighting over George Clooney’s bombshell New York Times op-ed is getting uglier, with the president’s campaign accusing the Hollywood star of harboring a beef with Biden over Gaza.

An individual with ties to the Biden-Harris campaign said “pre-existing tensions” with George Clooney over the war in Gaza partly led to the actor’s call for Joe Biden to quit the presidential race, according to a report from The Wrap.

“There were pre-existing tensions with Clooney. See the call on Gaza,” the source reportedly said.

George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal have been at odds with the Biden administration over Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization following the October 7 attack.

The White House

As Breitbart News reported, Amal Clooney was involved in helping to prepare the request for arrest warrants of Israeli leaders in May by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The following month, George Clooney reportedly called the White House to defend his wife’s work after Biden criticized the ICC’s move.

The Biden campaign’s accusation is the latest salvo against Clooney since his Times op-ed ran Wednesday.

A campaign official told CNN that Clooney left his recent Los Angeles fundraiser for Biden three hours before the president — an apparent attempt to undercut Clooney’s claim that Biden showed clear signs of cognitive decline at the celebrity-packed event, similar to what the American public witnessed at the presidential debate last month.

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

Joe Biden has so far given no indication that he will drop out of the race despite growing pressure from both Democrat leaders and key donors for him to quit.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com