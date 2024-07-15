Rapper Kodak Black Defends Trump: ‘We Ain’t Going for Any Trump Slander’

The rapper known as Kodak Black has defended former President Donald Trump from a fellow rapper who posted a series of nasty comments directed at both Trump and his black supporters following Saturday’s failed assassination attempt.

Kodak Black was responding to the rapper Plies, who insulted black Trump supporters while also downplaying the gravity of Saturday’s chaotic events, during which a gunman attempted to kill Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

“We ain’t gon’ for no Trump slander, bruh,” Kodak said in an Instagram Live broadcast, according to a report from the site XXL. “You gotta get off that shit, Plies.”

“Trump ain’t did nuthin’ to you, you feel me?” he continued. “You rich, bruh, we rich.”

“Fall back, lover ’cause sh*t can get mafioso, boy,” he added.

Watch below:

Kodak Black checks Plies for slandering Donald Trump following an assassination attempt on the former president. pic.twitter.com/PnFnTBnhwO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 14, 2024

In one since-deleted X post, Plies belittled the seriousness of the Trump assassination attempt, calling it a media and political “narrative.”

“The Mainstream Media, Trump, MAGA & The Republicans Have Given America Their Narrative For The Last 19-20hrs!” he wrote. “That Narrative Is The One Best For The Path For ReElection! He’s The Victim The Strong Man. Not The Convicted Felon, Compulsive Liar, Bully, Fraudster & Sexual Assaulter.”

In another post, he insulted black Trump supporters.

Dear Black America: If Being A Convicted Felon, Surviving Gunfire, Sexual Assaulting Women & Losing FRAUD Cases Makes U Like Donald Trump!! U Are Everything This Country Has Been Trying To Make U Out To Be!!! pic.twitter.com/HdGsgs2Dif — Plies (@plies) July 14, 2024

Kodak Black is one of a growing number of rap artists who have publicly backed Trump’s bid to retake the White House in November.

As Breitbart News reported, at least 11 rappers such as Sexyy Red and Kodak Black have come forward to support the former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com