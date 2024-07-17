‘Kimmel Live’ Guest Host Anthony Anderson Lobs Bigoted Smear at RNC: ‘White People’s Choice Awards’

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! trashed the Republican National Convention on Tuesday when guest host Anthony Anderson called it “The White People’s Choice Awards” — continuing the woke left’s belief that being white is a moral failing.

Anthony Anderson also called the RNC the “No Soul Train.”

The actor-comedian appears not to have watched the RNC because if he had, he would know the convention has spotlighted numerous non-white speakers. Monday’s speakers included Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, and Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue.

On Tuesday, speakers included Vivek Ramaswamy, Dr. Ben Carson, Dallas mayor Eric Johnson, Senatorial candidate from Virginia Hung Cao, and Nikki Haley.

Anthony Anderson saved some of his nastiest jokes for Sen. Scott, whom he called “Uncle Tim.”

Anderson continued his whiteness-as-moral-failing theme by taking a swipe at Vice Presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH).

As Breitbart News reported, Anderson quipped that being white is Vance’s only qualification.

