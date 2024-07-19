‘Dynasty’ Star Catherine Oxenberg Donates $50K to Trump Rally Shooting Victims

Catherine Oxenberg, an actress best known for playing Amanda Carrington in the 1980s soap opera Dynasty, contributed $50,000 to former President Donald Trump’s GoFundMe campaign to benefit the victims of the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally shooting.

“My heart breaks for the families of the victims and for the tragic loss of life. May God bless them and hold them close as they grieve,” Oxenberg, who is a daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, wrote alongside her donation.

The actress also promoted the fundraiser on her X account:

She then called out U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle for her agency’s multiple failures at Saturday’s Trump rally, which allowed for 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks to have a vantage point on a sloped roof about 150 meters away from the former president’s podium.

“Kimberly Cheatle is quintessential incompetence – if she had any dignity she would resign. Shame on her,” Oxenberg wrote:

Kimberly Cheatle is quintessential incompetence – if she had any dignity she would resign. Shame on her https://t.co/SdJcmVc0pA — Catherine Oxenberg (@catoxenberg) July 18, 2024

The GoFundMe, which Trump’s national finance director and senior advisor Meredith O’Rourke started, has raised nearly $6.5 million in just five days.

Beneficiaries of the GoFundMe include the family of Corey Comperatore, the 50-year-old former Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania, fire chief who died shielding his wife and daughter from bullets.

The money will also go to spectators David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, who are both in “serious but stable condition,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

A separate GoFundMe, which a friend of Comperatore’s daughter, Allyson, organized, has also raised more than $1.3 million for the grieving family.