‘Fargo’ Star Lamorne Morris: Kamala Harris Needs ‘All the Help She Can Get’ to Beat Trump

Lamorne Morris, best known for his role in the TV series Fargo took his case for Kamala Harris to the stage of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live as he guest hosted the late-night show on Monday.

As he started his political jokes, he noted that Joe Biden dropped his bid for reelection, then added that he didn’t drop out as much as he “wandered off.” He then began wandering around the stage in a daze.

Morris, who also had a lead role in the series New Girl, attacked Donald Trump at the outset of his political monologue and called him a loser.

“I mean, he’s only lost to Joe Biden once, but he loses to lawyers like, twice a week,” Morris joked in a barb aimed at the former president who has faced a long series of lawfare attacks on him by Joe Biden’s regime.

But Morris’s main interest in discussing the election was to plead for his viewers to vote for and campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris and said if she is going to beat Trump in November, she will need “all the help she can get.”

Morris seemed to hint that Harris is a great DEI hire because of her diverse background, saying, “Kamala Harris is a Baptist, but growing up, she also attended Hindu services with her mom, her husband is Jewish, and let me tell you something, that’s huge.”

“Here’s why. Because if she’s going to beat Donald Trump, she’s gonna need all the help she can get,” he continued.

“She gonna need the help of every single God she can get, okay. I’m talking Yahweh, you got Allah, you need Jesus, Oprah, all the big Gods,” he quipped.

Morris also seemed excited that if we end up with Harris as the first woman president, we will also have the country’s very first “first man,” instead of a first lady.

Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, would be the first man designated as the “first man” to a female president, and Morris claimed that he thinks Emhoff is “a stud.”

“That’s Doug, look at that,” Morris exclaimed “Look at that young-ass pimp, look at that player.”

Morris last made news in 2019 when he was arrested for interfering with the police in Hollywood while he was filming the arrest of his friend.

At one point, Morris was being arrested and yelled out to police referencing his TV role, “I play a fucking cop on TV and this is how you treat me?”

