Former Senior Chicago Cop Reminds Voters Kamala Harris Backed Jussie Smollett’s Hate Crime Hoax

A former senior Chicago police officer has warned voters about Kamala Harris, saying her leap to judgement in the Jussie Smollett race hoax case reflects poorly on her qualifications as a presidential candidate.

In early 2019, Kamala Harris publicly defended Jussie Smollett just days after the Hollywood star claimed that he was assaulted by two Trump supporters in Chicago. The actor claimed the assailants poured bleach on him, put a noose around his head, and yelled “This is MAGA country.”

It was all a lie, with a jury convicting Smollett of making a false police report, along with other charges. The actor, who has always maintained his innocence, was sentenced to 150 days in jail, though he has since appealed his case to the Illinois Supreme Court.

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Kamala Harris has never deleted her tweet from 2019 in which she wrote that Smollett was the victim of a “modern day lynching.”

Eugene Roy, a retired Chicago Police Department chief of detectives with more than 30 years on the force, warned voters about Kamala Harris in a statement to Fox News.

“Again, as a government official, you can express support for your friends and supporters, but you should do it in a judicious and appropriate manner that doesn’t call into question the integrity of the judicial process,” Roy said.

“People see who has made hasty judgments about controversial issues and, hopefully, they keep that in mind when they evaluate the merits of the candidates.”

