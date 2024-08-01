Rapper Waka Flocka Flame: ‘Trump Still My President’

The rapper known as Waka Flocka Flame is doubling down on his support for former President Donald Trump’s bid to reclaim the White House in November.

Waka Flocka Flame declared “Trump still my president” in an X post on Wednesday.

Trump still my president I don’t have to stand with a red hat or dance or stage for money in my pockets… didn’t push me this direction… this is my choice like I choose not to eat pork but do that make me hate pork lovers or disrespect their character…nor will I act like… — Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) July 31, 2024

His post came the same day as the mainstream media’s latest attempt to smear Trump as a racist following the GOP presidential nominee’s appearance at an event held by the National Association of Black Journalists.

During the event — which was protested by many NABJ members — ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott engaged in race-baiting when she implied Trump was a bigot toward black people, despite his record of reaching out to black communities.

The news media also distorted Trump’s comments about Kamala Harris after Trump accurately said Kamala used to promote herself as solely Indian and only later opted to identify publicly as black.

Waka Flocka Flame is one of a growing number of rap artists who have publicly backed Trump’s bid to retake the White House in November.

As Breitbart News reported, at least 11 rappers such as Lil Pump, Sexyy Red, and Kodak Black have come forward to support the former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee. Others include Azealia Banks, Chief Keef, and Benny The Butcher.

