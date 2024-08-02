J.K. Rowling Blasts Olympic Boxer with Male Chromosomes Who Demolished Female Opponent in 46 Seconds

Imane Khelif
Richard Pelham/Getty Images
David Ng

Harry Potter novelist J.K. Rowling has joined the rising outcry against the Olympics after a boxer with XY chromosomes was allowed to fight a female boxer, resulting in a predictably disastrous match for the latter.

In turn, J.K. Rowling is now facing fresh accusations of bigotry, with The Hollywood Reporter accusing her of misgendering the boxer with male chromosomes — Algeria’s Imane Khelif — by referring to Khelif as a “male.”

Rowling called out the sporting establishment for allowing Khelif to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympic games. She also blasted Khelif for the “smirk” the boxer flashed after mercilessly pummeling Italy’s Angela Carini, forcing her to forfeit the match after less than a minute.

The Hollywood Reporter accused Rowling of misgendering Khelif, claiming Khelif isn’t technically transgender because Khelif has always lived as a female. But the Reporter also acknowledged that Khelif was born with XY chromosomes, the genetic marker that designates biological men from women.

J.K. Rowling has faced numerous cancel campaigns from the left for her public stance against biological men invading female-only spaces, including women’s sports, restrooms and changing rooms.

She has become persona non grata in Hollywood for her position, even though her Harry Potter books and their subsequent movie adaptations have made many in the entertainment industry  incredibly wealthy.

