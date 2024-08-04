Saturday Night Live’s First ‘Nonbinary’ Cast Member out After Just Two Seasons

Molly Kearney became Saturday Night Live’s first “nonbinary” cast member on joining the show in 2022 and is now on the way out after just two seasons.

Kearney on Friday announced the departure with an Instagram album of pictures from time spent on the show.

“Yall that’s a wrap on my time on SNL! Reflecting on the amazing 2 seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true,” Kearney wrote.

Kearney expressed gratitude for time on the show and said it was “a true honor to work with such a talented group of writers,” adding, “and DON’T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON THE CAST.”

Kearney, who hails from Cleveland, appeared as Fern Dannely in Amazon’s A League of Their Own — a remake of the 1992 hit film.

Kearney was also in Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks, and in 2019 was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next,” an annual showcase of comedians that the network selects after a nationwide search.