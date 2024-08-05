Photos of Murder Suspects of ‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor Released by LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has released photos of the murder suspects connected to the May killing of General Hospital star Johnny Wactor.

Authorities published photos of the 37-year-old actor’s three murder suspects and their vehicle on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

So far, the man who fatally shot Wactor has only been identified as “Suspect 1.” He has a tattoo above his left eye and on his right cheek, the LAPD noted. The suspects’ vehicle is a stolen black 2018 Infiniti Q50 sedan with a tan interior.

As Breitbart News reported, Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on General Hospital, was shot and killed on May 25 during an alleged car theft. The fatal shooting happened when the actor and a friend saw three men trying to steal a catalytic converter from his vehicle.

Wactor was leaving his shift as a bartender in downtown Los Angeles when he saw the men who had raised his car with a floor jack, witness statements later revealed, according to a report by KTLA 5.

One of the three men then shot the actor “without provocation” once they were confronted, police said. After he was shot, Wactor’s friend, Anita Joy, rushed to his side and held him in her arms.

“Everything happened in an instant,” Joy said. “I’ve come to describe it as a glass of water that gets tipped over and you’re scrambling to grab it and save it from spilling out completely but it just runs through your fingertips and is gone.”

Wactor was then transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The murder suspects, meanwhile, had fled the scene.

In addition to playing Brando Corbin in 164 episodes of the popular soap opera General Hospital, Wactor has also appeared in other shows such as Westworld, and Criminal Minds.

