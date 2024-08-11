Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested Again, Four Months After Prostitution Charge

Grace Kelley, the daughter of country star Wynonna Judd, has been arrested again on three new counts — on the heels of a prostitution charge this April — for allegedly trying to flee from a police officer.

Kelley was arrested on August 3 on three misdemeanor counts of fleeing or attempting to allude an officer, driving with a suspended/revoked license, and using motorcycle equipment improperly, according to a report by Page Six.

The 28-year-old, who was booked in Carroll County Jail in Georgia, was reportedly released on $2,750 bond.

Kelley’s August arrest comes four months after she was arrested for allegedly exposing herself on a busy Alabama highway during which she flashed her breasts while waving a “Ride for a Ride” sign.

While the country star’s daughter was initially charged with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations, authorities later hit her with a soliciting prostitution charge.

Kelley’s “long history of crime” started “in 2015 with drug-related charges,” Page Six noted.

In 2018, she was sentenced to eight years in prison for violating her probation — but was later released in early 2019. Then in 2021, she was back in jail again over another probation violation.

Kelley is the daughter of Judd and her ex-husband, businessman Arch Kelley III. Her grandmother Naomi Judd was also a country music star who died in 2022 at the age of 76.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.