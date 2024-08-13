Watch: ‘Colbert’ Audience Laughs When He Calls CNN an ‘Objective’ News Outlet

Audience members of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert laughed when Stephen Colbert called CNN an “objective” news outlet, to which CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins replied by asking if that was “supposed to be a laugh line?” Colbert informed that it was not.

“I know you guys are objective over there and that you just report the news as it is,” Colbert told Collins, which immediately sparked laughter among the show’s audience members.

A seemingly surprised Collins then asked, “Is that supposed to be a laugh line?” to which Colbert replied, “It wasn’t supposed to be, but I guess it is.”

Colbert ironically referred to CNN as “objective” after the news outlet’s anchor went on a rant about former President Donald Trump, in which she seemed to relish her personal opinion that the 45th president is “struggling” with how to attack Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail.

“Trump has kind of been thrown on his heels by this, and he’s not really sure how to go after Vice President Harris,” Collins said of Trump’s campaign after President Joe Biden was ousted from the 2024 presidential election — which many see as a coup.

“He knew his attack lines on President Biden. He really has struggled with how to go after someone who’s twenty years younger than him, who is a different gender, a different race,” the CNN anchor continued.

“It’s kind of been this moment where he has not been able to coalesce around a single attack line,” Collins gloated.

