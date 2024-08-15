Charlemagne tha God Calls Out Kamala Harris for Failing to Do Interviews: Trump Is ‘Everywhere’

Left-wing TV and radio host Charlamagne tha God is calling out Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to do interviews while former President Donald Trump is “everywhere” on the campaign trail.

“She does need to do more interviews,” Charlamagne said of Harris to This Week anchor Jonathan Karl in a recent interview.

The radio host seemed confused as to why the vice president would avoid having unscripted interviews with “the media that supports” her.

“It’s striking that we really haven’t seen her answer questions yet,” Karl noted, to which The Breakfast Club radio host replied, “I really don’t know. I mean, it’s the bottom of the ninth inning, right?”

Charlamagne added, “I feel like she should be any and everywhere, you know, having these conversations.”

“I truly don’t know why she hasn’t done any interviews yet,” Charlamagne said, noting that “Donald Trump is still sucking the air out of the headlines — he keeps headlines going.”

“He’s everywhere,” Charlamagne continued. “You saw him at the National Association of Black Journalists convention, you saw him on with Adin Ross, he’s going to be on with Elon Musk. He’s always calling in to conservative talk radio, which is one of my biggest issues with the Democratic Party.”

“They don’t use the media that supports them the way the right uses the media that supports them,” the radio host noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Charlamagne said he thinks “there’s a lot of energy” behind the Harris campaign.

“People keep calling this the ‘honeymoon phase.’ I don’t think it’s a honeymoon phase,” he said. “I just think people haven’t been energized in the Democratic Party in a long time.”

While Harris’ campaign may seem to be energized, many argue that it is likely in part due to the vice president’s ability to dodge the press, depriving the public of getting the chance to hear her speak in unscripted interviews.

Charlamagne also referred to Harris choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as her running mate as a “DEI hire.”

“They got a fantastic bench,” he said. “Whether it’s Governor Josh Shapiro, whether it’s Gretchen Whitmer, whether it’s Wes Moore, whether it’s Secretary [Pete] Buttigieg,” to which Karl replied, “What did you think of the Tim Walz pick? You didn’t mention his name just then.”

“I didn’t know him,” Charlamagne laughed, to which Karl responded, “Most of America didn’t know him.”

“At first I was a little disappointed,” Charlamagne said. “We knew she needed a DEI hire. She needed a white male to make America comfortable.”

