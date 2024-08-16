Son of Creedence Clearwater Revival Drummer Doug Clifford Arrested for Murder

Brent Clifford, the son of Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer Doug Clifford, was arrested Thursday in Nevada in connection with the murder of his girlfriend.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said that the younger Clifford is a suspect after the body of Patricia Portella-Wright, 48, was found on Thursday off Mt. Rose Highway in Washoe County, Nevada.

“There is apparent foul play involved,” Placer County Sgt. David Smith said Thursday, according to Fox News. He added that his department “worked tirelessly over the last week to bring closure to Patricia’s family and locate Patricia’s body.”

Portella-Wright, a resident of Kings Beach, California, was last seen on August 4. Her family reported her missing the following Friday and police began the search. Finally, using a drone, the sheriff’s office had located her body based on information from a tipster. It appeared to have been rolled down a steep embankment near the highway.

“During our investigation we identified her boyfriend, Brent Clifford, as a person of interest in her disappearance. On Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Clifford was arrested in Portola [California]. He has been booked into the Placer County jail on a murder charge,” the department said in a Thursday Facebook post.

The 55-year-old Clifford is being held without bail.

Officials also report that Clifford is a person of interest in a separate murder case in Reno.

“According to the Reno Police Department, Clifford is a person of interest in a Reno homicide. The male victim in that homicide was discovered on the morning of Sunday, August 11th,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office added.

A vehicle registered to that victim was found in the vicinity when Clifford was arrested in Portola, California.

