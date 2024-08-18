Nolte: Rolling Stone Attacks Rappers for Supporting Trump While Black

The disgraced fabulists at far-left Rolling Stone are practicing the only form of “accepted” racism in America — denigrating, shaming, and belittling black people who openly support Republicans.

“Fivio Foreign and Kodak Black Should Take This Awful Trump Endorsement Off Streaming,” reads the headline.

Fivio Foreign and Kodak Black are both black and are guilty of nothing more than releasing “ONBOA47RD,” a Trump endorsement song with lyrics like: “I ain’t even see this many Black people freed during the Obama days/Told her she can have anything she want, just not my Donald chain.” Then there’s “I look at the gang, and I pledge the allegiance/So we’re all Donald’s secret.”

You see, Democrats haven’t changed one bit since they launched the Ku Klux Klan and the Jim Crow South. Back then, black people were terrorized, denigrated, and destroyed for two sins: 1) thinking for themselves and 2) threatening Democrat political power.

It’s the same today. The only change is in the methods employed to terrorize, denigrate, and destroy.

Today, black people who think for themselves and threaten Democrat power are accused of not being truly black, of betraying their “own people,” and of being selfish, crazy, and ignorant sellouts. This fascist Rolling Stone hit-piece is a perfect example of that:

Ignorant and selfish: “From top to bottom, the song is a sum of bad decisions. The title is horrendous, as it’d seem like a desperate clout chase would be spelled in an easy-to-find format.”

Ignorant: “Trump goes viral multiple times a week with lies and incendiary statements about marginalized communities, yet [the rappers] didn’t choose clips that demonstrate why he’s such a divisive figure[.]”

Sellout: “It feels apropos for the modern mainstream rap sphere that the only political point proposed in the song, by Kodak, is wrong; Obama granted clemency to 1,927 people, while Trump did so for just 237.” Rolling Stone, naturally, fails to mention that Trump did what Obama didn’t: signed criminal justice reform into law.

Selfish: “Unfortunately, those pardons may be why Kay Flock, Sheff G, and Sleepy Hallow, who are all facing cases, have recently endorsed Trump. Even with the latter involved in a state case that Trump can’t pardon them from, they may feel he could do something for them.”

Sellout: “Trump plans to cut federal funding to any school teaching ‘critical race theory,’ push broken-windows policies like ‘stop and frisk’ (which don’t address the root cause of crime), and push for the death penalty for drug dealers.”

Sellout: Trump’s “policies want to take us back to that white-supremacist past while his rich cronies make hand over fist. Maybe Fivio and Kodak wish to be the Black faces of that cohort, at the expense of millions of people who look like them.”

We all know the truth…

As president, Trump brought black unemployment down to record lows. Trump closed the gap between black and white unemployment to the smallest on record. As I mentioned before, after two decades of Democrat lip service, Trump signed criminal justice reform into law. Trump worked with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) to create enterprise zones. Trump saved HBCUs (historically black colleges). Trump wants to give black parents (and all parents) vouchers to attend the same private schools rich people (and many public school teachers) send their children to.

We all know the truth…

Kamala Harris threw black people in prison for smoking pot. Kamala Harris laughed at a black man she wrongfully imprisoned. Kamala Harris opposes the vouchers that would free poor, black kids from failed government-run schools.

And above all, predominantly black cities run exclusively by Democrats for decades are hellholes of poverty, despair, violent crime, dreadful schools, lousy jobs, and black-baby-killing abortion mills.

Few things in popular culture are sadder than seeing the anti-establishment Rolling Stone become just another castrated gerbil serving The Man.

