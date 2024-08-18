Sobbing Pop Star Bebe Rexha Says She Suffered ‘Hate Crime’ — Booted from Flight for Speaking Albanian

Popstar Bebe Rexha has used social media to share an allegation she had a verbal exchange that amounted to a “hate crime” with a Lufthansa airport employee that left her hysterically crying.

The American singer, 34, delivered multiple tearful videos to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon, claiming she was not let onto a flight in Munich, Germany, after speaking Albanian to an airline worker she mistook for an Albanian national.

The Grammy-nominated star told her 11.9 million followers through a veil of tears an employee of the carrier was “threatening” her and felt she had been a victim of a “hate crime.”

“I’ve been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian,” the pop star captioned a video of her sobbing on Instagram Stories. “I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he is banning me from the flight.”

Rexha claimed she’s sure she experienced a hate crime because she’s Albanian, adding the alleged discrimination didn’t end there.

TMZ reports Bebe claims the security personnel continued to “mentally abuse” her and brandish his power — with no one allegedly stepping in to say anything. She says she tried to get his name to report him, but he wouldn’t provide it to her.

According to Rexha, the security agent would not give the vocalist his name. “But I just found out he works for ATSG a service company document control hired by Lufthansa,” she wrote in a follow-up post.

A rep for Lufthansa told TMZ, “they’re in direct contact with Bebe to get the full story. They add the airline connects people all over the world … and, diversity and equal opportunity are core values to their company.”

The Call You Mine singer, who is of Albanian heritage, has now updated fans, admitting she has “never been so emotionally drained” and is now working to recover from the ordeal.