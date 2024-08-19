‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill Smears Political Opponents as ‘Evil’ at DNC

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill smeared the political opponents of Democrats as “real evil” while speaking with Democratic National Convention (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday. Notably, the actor smearing Republicans as “evil” comes as Democrats attempt to promote their convention and movement as one of “hope and joy” and one month after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt.

“In the movies, I fought against make-believe evil. But we’re at a time in our history where we’re fighting against real evil. So I beg you, please, don’t go to the orange side,” Hamill said in a video posted to Harrison’s TikTok account.

Watch Below:

After Hamill smears Republicans as “evil,” the actor then crosses his arms over his chest and leans back while Harrison pulls out a blue lightsaber and positions himself in a slight batters pose, during which Star Wars theme music plays in the video.

As Breitbart New reported, celebrities are taking center stage at the DNC this week, after Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign was initially expected to limit the presence of Hollywood celebrities at this year’s convention in an attempt avoid being portrayed as a “Hollywood liberal elite” event.

Actors Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, and Tony Goldwyn will serve as hosts at the DNC this week, in a role similar to an award show MC to guide the audience through the event.

While Hollywood stars have been present at past DNCs, the amount of celebrities at this year’s convention “has earned [Harris] comparisons to former President Barack Obama’s support from the entertainment community,” according to a report by CNN.

To many, this could be seen as the DNC trying to match last month’s energy at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where CNN commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones remarked that he hasn’t been at a convention that felt like the 2024 RNC since the 2008 DNC for Obama.

“The last time I was at a convention that felt like this was Obama 2008,” Jones said. “There’s something happening here.”

Notably, the DNC has already been plagued with left-wing protestors flooding the streets in support of Gaza, abortion, and cursing Harris, as well as hurling epithets at police.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.