Democrats Stuff Convention with Nightly Hollywood Celebrity Hosts as Protesters Cause Chaos

After several reports that the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) would tamp down the number of celebrity appearances in an attempt to look less elitist, it is now apparent that Democrat Party powerbrokers can’t quit Hollywood.

Actors Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, and Tony Goldwyn will serve as hosts at the DNC this week, which has already become a spectacle with anti-Democratic Party protesters flooding the streets cursing Kamala Harris and hurling epithets at police.

Each of the three celebrities will host one night of the four-day convention — in addition to CNN political analyst Ana Navarro for a fourth night — in a role similar to an award show MC or host, DNC organizers told the outlet.

The convention will reportedly be kicked off with opening remarks from the day’s host, who will then reappear onstage throughout the night to guide the audience through the event.

Goldwyn is set to host the DNC on Monday, while Navarro is scheduled for Tuesday. Kaling will MC the event on Wednesday, and Washington will close out the convention as Thursday’s host.

While the Scandal star MCs the DNC on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris will officially accept the Democrat nomination.

As Breitbart News reported, the Harris campaign was initially expected to limit the presence of Hollywood celebrities at the 2024 DNC in an attempt avoid being portrayed as a “Hollywood liberal elite” event.

Campaign organizers were also reportedly concerned about repeating the same mistake Hillary Clinton’s campaign made in 2016, when it gave major celebrities too big of a platform, resulting in backlash.

A source told CNN that the while the Harris campaign has decided embrace endorsements from the celebrity elite, they’re still going to try to focus on highlighting real-life Americans at the convention.

CNN noted that while Hollywood stars have been present at past DNCs, the amount of celebrities at this year’s convention “has earned [Harris] comparisons to former President Barack Obama’s support from the entertainment community.”

To many, this could be seen as the DNC trying to match last month’s energy at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where CNN commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones remarked that he hasn’t been at a convention that felt like the 2024 RNC since the 2008 DNC for Obama.

“The last time I was at a convention that felt like this was Obama 2008,” Jones said. “There’s something happening here.”

