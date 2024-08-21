Actor Billy Porter Wants Kamala Harris, Tim Walz to Go ‘Further’ on Transgender Agenda

Hollywood star Billy Porter said he wants Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to go even “further” on the transgender agenda, adding that he wants the news media to censor President Donald Trump when it comes to his opposition to sex-change procedures for children.

Billy Porter, who is openly gay and frequently wears women’s clothes in public, was at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday when he spoke to CBS News.

At one point in the interview, the CBS News reporter asked Porter if the Harris-Walz ticket could go farther on the matter of transgenderism.

“Personally, they could go further,” he replied. “But I also know that it’s politics. And so, you know, the messaging has to stay within political confines.”

Watch below:

Billy Porter, who will be on the floor for the second night of the DNC, speaks out against legislation restricting transgender rights: "If you don't like trans people, mind your damn business. Somebody finally said it, right? We're in America. We can be different. We can agree to… pic.twitter.com/nJh9CxdFdP — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 20, 2024

Both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have embraced transgenderism and drag queens during their political careers.

Recently uncovered video showed Kamala Harris bragging that as California’s attorney general, she ensured that every transgender inmate in the state’s prison system could receive taxpayer-funded sex-change operations.

Here's Kamala bragging about her work to ensure "every transgender inmate in the prison system" has access to taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgeries. pic.twitter.com/YRukQk7b6y — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 30, 2024

As governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz mandated the placement of tampons in boys restrooms in public schools. The move has earned him the nickname “Tampon Tim.”

Kamala Harris recently made a guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars where she promoted voter registration.

In the CBS News interview, Billy Porter blasted the mainstream news media for reporting on Trump’s opposition to transgender medical procedures for children.

“It’s exhausting. It’s gross. And it’s not working anymore. And the only reason why it does work at all is because we continue to give it oxygen. It’s time for us to cut that off,” he said.

When the CBS News reporter pushed back — noting that as the GOP presidential nominee, Trump’s platform merits news coverage — Porter doubled down: “You cut it off. Right? You say, this is ridiculous, we’re no longer covering that.”

As Breitbart News reported, a recent poll found that nearly six in ten Americans, or 58 percent, are opposed to sex-change drugs and surgeries for minors.

Despite his relative lack of fame outside of Hollywood and gay circles, Billy Porter has nevertheless become a regular presence at Democrat events.

He was seen earlier this summer at a Juneteenth party at the White House, dancing alongside Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris. Porter even kissed Kamala’s hand at one point in the evening.

This photo of Billy Porter greeting @VP Harris at the Juneteenth Concert! 📸: Susan Walsh pic.twitter.com/SFwQiOSfi6 — best of kamala harris (@archivekamala) June 11, 2024

In 2020, he appeared at the Democratic National Convention to support Joe Biden, performing a bizarre dance interpretation of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com