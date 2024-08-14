Poll: Majority of Americans Oppose Sex Changes for Minors

Nearly six in ten Americans (58 percent) are opposed to sex-change drugs and surgeries for minors, a Rasmussen Reports survey found.

Out of the 58 percent who oppose sex changes for minors, 47 percent say they are strongly opposed to such measures. Thirty percent of Americans support such sex-mutilating drugs and surgeries for minors, while 12 percent are unsure, the survey found.

By political affiliation, Democrats are more likely (47 percent) than Republicans (13 percent) and unaffiliated voters (27 percent) to support sex-mutilating — and often irreversible — drugs and surgeries for confused youth.

Nearly half of Americans (47 percent) oppose schools and teachers counseling students of “their sexual and gender identities” without parental knowledge or consent, the survey additionally found. Twenty-three percent believes schools and teachers should be able to go behind parents’ backs to counsel them on transgenderism and sexuality, while 30 percent are not sure.

Americans across the political spectrum are uneasy with schools usurping the role of parents in directing the upbringing of their children. Fifty-nine percent of GOP voters, 40 percent of Democrats, and 42 percent of unaffiliated voters do not think schools should counsel students on sex or gender identities without parental knowledge or consent, the survey found.

Nearly four in ten (39 percent) of Americans say most schools “do too much to accommodate” students who say they are transgender. Twenty-four say most schools do not to enough, while 21 percent say the amount of accommodation is “about right.” Another 17 percent are unsure.

“Thirty-five percent (35 percent) of Democrats, 14 percent of Republicans and 21 percent of the unaffiliated think most schools don’t do enough to accommodate transgender students,” according to the survey report. “Fifty-nine percent (59 percent) of Republicans, 24 percent of Democrats and 38 percent of the unaffiliated say most schools do too much to accommodate such students.”

The survey was conducted with 1,237 American adults between August 7-8 and August 11. The margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.