‘Scandal’ Star Kerry Washington Teaches DNC Crowd How to Pronounce ‘Kamala’: ‘Like a Comma in a Sentence’

Hollywood actress and star of ABC’s Scandal Kerry Washington took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday night where she taught the crowd how to properly chant the name Kamala.

Washington, who famously starred in an episode of Scandal that featured her character receiving an abortion while “Silent Night” relayed on the soundtrack, brought Kamala’s nieces out onto the stage to help teach the crowd the proper pronunciation.

“There are some people who struggle or pretend to struggle with the proper pronunciation of our president’s name. Confusion is understandable. Disrespect is not. So tonight, we are going to help everyone get it right. Here to help me are some very special guests,” she said.

Washington then invited Kamala’s nieces out and they instructed the crowd on how to say Kamala’s name: “Comma” followed by a “la.”

BREAKING: Kerry Washington just brought out Kamala Harris’ nieces to teach Donald Trump how to pronounce a Kamala’s name. Retweet so all Americans see this incredible clip. pic.twitter.com/5UcOarXzT3 — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 23, 2024

Earlier in her speech, Kerry Washington also rejected those who might seek to dismiss her voice for being a celebrity actress from Hollywood.

.@kerrywashington: I am here as a mother, a daughter, a proud union member, the granddaughter of immigrants, and a Black woman descended from enslaved people. I am here tonight because I am an American and I am a voter pic.twitter.com/7IXCbmW7Nf — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 23, 2024

“I am not here tonight as an actor. I am here as a mother. As a daughter. As a proud union member. I am here as the grand daughter of immigrants. As a black woman descended from enslaved people. I am here tonight because I am an American and because I am a voter,” she said.

