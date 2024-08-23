RFK Jr. Thanks His Wife, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star Cheryl Hines, for Her ‘Unconditional Love’ as He Suspends His Campaign

Democrat-turned-Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanked his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, for her “unconditional love” as he suspended his campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

“The decision has been made to suspend my husband’s, Robert Kennedy Jr.’s, presidency and I’d like to extend a sincere, deeply heartfelt thank you to every person who has worked so tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign,” Hines began in a Friday X post.

“They have accomplished feats that were said to be impossible,” Hines continued. “They have gathered over a million signatures, more than any candidate in history, and have achieved ballot access across the country despite the roadblocks and lawsuits that have been brought against them for the sole purpose of keeping Bobby off of the ballots so no one would even have the opportunity to vote for him.”

“I deeply respect the decision Bobby made to run on the principle of unity. Over the last year and a half, I have met some extraordinary people from all parties — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star added.

Hines concluded, stating, “It’s been my experience that the vast majority of all parties are truly good people who want the best for our country and for each other. It has been an eye-opening, transformative, and endearing journey.”

Kennedy Jr. replied to his wife’s X post, writing, “I am so grateful to my amazing wife Cheryl for her unconditional love, as I made a political decision with which she is very uncomfortable.”

“I wish this also for the country — love and unity even in the face of disagreement,” he added. “We will need that in coming times.”

As Breitbart News reported, Kennedy Jr. announced Friday that he is suspending his campaign — but not ending it — urging residents of blue states to vote for him, but throwing his support behind President Trump in battleground states.

He also decried a “sham” Democrat primary, which was “rigged” to prevent a challenge to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kennedy Jr. slammed his former party for the undemocratic way in which it made Harris its nominee, saying the Democratic National Committee (DNC) “installed a candidate who was so unpopular with voters that she dropped out in 2020 without winning a single delegate.”

