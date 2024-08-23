‘The Hangover’ Star Zach Galifianakis Warns Celebrity Endorsements May Backfire on Kamala Harris with Small-Town Voters

Hollywood celebrities are beating down the door to help push Kamala Harris over the finish line in November. But one star is warning that celebrity endorsements may end up backfiring on her especially when it comes to small-town voters, who may not appreciate being lectured to by multi-millionaire coastal elites.

The Hangover actor Zach Galifianakis expressed his skepticism in an interview this week with Variety.

“As a small-town guy from North Carolina … I do wish the DNC would step back from the celebrities a little bit,” he said.

“It works to a point, but they have to win over rural America,” he continued, later adding, “Hollywood thinks it’s so important and that’s a problem. Actors are people too, and they’re citizens too, but I’m more on the small-town side of that than I am on the Hollywood side of that. That’s just me.”

This week’s Democratic National Convention featured appearances by Pink, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, and the band formerly known as The Dixie Chicks.

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn lead the #DNC crowd in a rousing cheer: "When we fight, we win!" pic.twitter.com/2X15bNJfCT — Variety (@Variety) August 23, 2024

Eva Longoria with one of the most cringeworthy moments of this cycle. She mangles Spanish and English with the Spanglish "She se puede." #DNC pic.twitter.com/2SpB4bDCYJ — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) August 23, 2024

But two absences overshadowed everyone else — Beyonce and Taylor Swift, who were both conspicuously absent despite what appeared to be a stealth Harris campaign effort to dishonestly suggest the former would be performing on Thursday in a bid to juice TV viewership.

Kamala Harris is relying heavily on celebrities not just for promotional value but for fundraising as well.

Hollywood continues to serve as a reliable ATM for Harris, who made multiple fundraising stops in Los Angeles on the campaign trail prior to Joe Biden’s forced and unceremonious exit from the ticket.

It remains unclear how much of the money raised by the Biden-Harris ticket will flow into the Harris-Walz ticket, but it is expected to be most if not all of the dollars.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com