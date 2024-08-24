Green Day Rocker Billie Joe Armstrong Decries ‘MAGA Agenda’ Before Declaring Performance ‘Not Political’

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told concertgoers in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday night that he is “sick of the divisiveness” and that his concert is “no political party” — but appeared to contradict himself just moments earlier, singing “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda” during his rendition of “American Idiot.”

“I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” Armstrong sang while waving his finger at concertgoers on Thursday night in Cincinnati, just 30 miles from the hometown of Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), former President Donald Trump’s running mate.

While it’s known that Green Day has changed the lyrics to their 2004 song “American Idiot” during live performances — singing, “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda” in place of the original lyrics, “I’m not a part of the redneck agenda” — Armstrong ironically proceeded to suggest that his band’s concert was nonpolitical.

Less than 40 minutes later, the Green Day frontman shouted, “I’m sick of the algorithms! I’m sick of the divisiveness! This is fucking America, man!” in an apparent call for unity.

“That’s right, Ohio, tonight we’re here to dance. We’re here to sing. We’re here to scream. We’re here all together,” the “Basket Case” singer added, before declaring that his concert is not about politics.

“This is not no political party, this is no party at all!” Armstrong proclaimed, before insisting, “This is a celebration!”

At another point during the concert, Armstrong announced, “This is an anti-war song!” before performing Green Day’s 2004 hit, “Holiday” –another ironic display, given that Trump did not start a war during his presidency.

The 45th president also seeks to “end the grip of neocons on U.S. foreign policy” if reelected, according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who suspended his campaign on Friday and endorsed Trump, as well as slammed Democrats for “installing” war candidate Kamala Harris.

As Breitbart News reported, Armstrong recently held up what appeared to be a rubber Trump head during a concert in Washington, D.C. and threw it into the crowd. This came less than one month after President Trump survived an assassination attempt on his life.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.