Report: Trump Properly Licensed Foo Fighters Song at Rally with RFK Jr.

Former President Donald Trump had the right to play Foo Fighters’ 1997 hit “My Hero” during his Friday rally in Glendale, Arizona — despite the band claiming otherwise — as the campaign says it licensed the song through BMI’s Songview service.

“We have a license to play the song,” a Trump campaign spokesperson told the Independent.

The outlet also noted that it “has seen documents confirming that the campaign had indeed licensed the song from BMI’s Songview service.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Foo Fighters claimed the Trump campaign did not have permission to play “My Hero” while Democrat-turned-Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took the stage to endorse Trump during his Arizona rally on Friday.

Watch Below:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspends his campaign and endorses President Trump. When does the leading third party candidate ever do that? So many historic moments during this election. pic.twitter.com/3UrNVTblxF — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) August 24, 2024

“Let us be clear,” the Foo Fighters wrote in a Friday X post, sharing a screenshot of the band replying “No” in response to an X user that asked, “Did you let Trump use ‘My Hero’ to welcome RFK Jr. on stage?”

Let us be clear. pic.twitter.com/gexHWjPMYh — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 24, 2024

“Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it,” the band’s spokesperson told Billboard on Friday, adding that “appropriate actions are being taken” against the Trump campaign.

The spokesperson went on to say that any royalties received as a result of the song’s usage will be donated to the Harris/Walz campaign.

The band did not acknowledge the apparent contradiction of receiving royalties for the song while claiming it was played without permission.

“Foo Fighters LIED about Trump not having permission to use ‘My Hero’ while introducing RFK Jr.,” podcast host Nick Sortor reacted, adding, “Trump should SUE these leftist hacks for defamation.”

“Imagine being so woke that you are mad your music was used to introduce one of the greatest political movements in U.S. history,” podcast host Cash Loren commented.

Political strategist Roger Stone also chimed in, writing, “The Foo Fuckers.”

“The Foo Fighters don’t even realize they sold the rights to their music to BMI,” another X user laughed.

“Foo Fighter’s so dumb they forgot they don’t own their songs,” another echoed.

Internet personality Cam Higby, meanwhile, surmised that the “Foo fighters are coping.”

Other X users accused the Foo Fighters of lying.

“These people do nothing but lie. They’re despicable,” one commented.

“All they do is lie,” another echoed. “@foofighters are a fn joke.”

“Lies and more lies,” another X user said. “They just spread hate. We the people are growing stronger and stronger. United we stand MAGA.”

“More lies brought to you by the corrupt Democrat machine,” another commented.

“I will never support @foofighters again,” another remarked. “This is disgusting.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.