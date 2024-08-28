Sigourney Weaver Holds Press Conference Saying Alien-Slaying Ripley Led to the Rise of Kamala Harris Who Hasn’t Held a Press Conference

Alien star Sigourney Weaver started crying during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Wednesday when a reporter asked about her character Ripley being a possible inspiration for Kamala Harris — who has yet to hold a press conference since being installed as the Democratic presidential nominee.

The nonsensical question clearly moved Sigourney Weaver to tears as she praised Kamala Harris to the room full of appreciative, international journalists.

“We’re all so excited about Kamala and to think for one moment that my work would have anything to do with her rise makes me very happy, actually, because it’s true,” the actress said.

“I have so many women who come and thank me.” She added, “Sorry, I need my vodka,” as the journalists in the room broke out in applause.

There were no follow-up questions from reporters about Kamala Harris’ policies that have led to sky-high consumer prices and allowed millions illegal aliens to flood the country.

The media have not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024, and the last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago on December 2, 2023.

It remains unclear what Alien‘s Ripley, a genuine heroine who single-handedly destroys a murderous xenomorph, has to do with Kamala Harris, who has accomplished little in her time as vice president and is apparently so inept that her own campaign won’t allow her to hold a press conference or carry out a solo interview.

Sigourney Weaver is at the Venice Film Festival this year to accept a career achievement award.

She is the latest elite Hollywood celebrity to gin up support for Kamala Harris.

