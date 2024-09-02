Gal Gadot Mourns 6 Israeli Hostages Murdered by Hamas Terrorists

A-list Hollywood star Gal Gadot, a former soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), is mourning the brutal murder of six hostages by Hamas terrorists.

As Breitbart News reported, the bodies of six hostages held by Hamas — Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Carmel Gat, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Eden Yerushalmi — were found in Gaza after they’d been murdered by Hamas before they could be rescued by elements of the IDF.

In a short, emotional post shared Sunday in an Instagram Story, Israel-born Gadot wrote, “the heart is broken into pieces today.”

“They survived almost 11 months in captivity and then were murdered by Hamas,” the Wonder Woman star wrote. “People who became an inseparable part of our hearts, families who waited so long for a different end, the heart is broken into pieces today. 101 more hostages still there.”

Gal Godot speaks out about the hostages. 💛 Despite facing scourges of antisemitism, boycotts, and hate, Gal Godot still spoke out, while most other celebrities remain silent. pic.twitter.com/RH2FH5sffF — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) September 1, 2024

Israeli health ministry spokesperson Shira Solomon confirmed to Agence France-Presse, “The six hostages were murdered by Hamas terrorists with several close-range gunshots.”

This is not the first time Gadot has addressed the issue of the hostages who suffered at the hands of Hamas terrorists during the barbaric October 7 attack on Israel.

As Breitbart News reported, last December she set out her condemnation in a post on Instagram, saying the world had failed to acknowledge the rape, kidnap, murder, and torture of the women and young girls who fell victim in the assault.

She also supported the screening of a film of atrocities committed by the Palestinian terror group.

The film brought together a 43-minute compilation of footage recorded by Hamas on GoPros and mobile phones, as well as by victims of the attack on dashboard cameras, surveillance cameras, and their own phones.

Gadot has since spoken out about having empathy for victims and not falling for propaganda pushed by anti-Israel activists.