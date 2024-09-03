TV’s ‘1,000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Arrested on Narcotics and Endangering a Child Charges in Tennessee

Amy Slaton, the star of TLC’s 1,000-Lb. Sisters, found herself in a jail cell over part of the Labor Day weekend after being arrested on narcotics charges and for endangering a child at a zoo in Tennessee.

Police in the Western Tennessee town of Alamo in Crockett County had been called to Tennessee Safari Park after it was called over reports of a camel biting a park visitor. but, during the police call, officers came across Slaton and soon had their suspicions raised.

Slaton, 36, had nothing to do with the camel incident, but when officers of the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department walked past Slaton’s car, they reported smelling the telltale aroma of narcotics wafting from the vehicle, TMZ reported.

Suspecting that the occupants of the car were in possession of illegal substances, the officers turned their attention to Slaton and her boyfriend, Brian Scott Lovvorn.

In a Facebook message posted on Monday, the Sheriff’s Dept. noted that Slaton and Lovvorn were charged with illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.

The department did not identify the child who was in the car with the couple.

The two were arrested and booked into the Crockett County Jail on Labor Day.

Slaton has been the co-star of the TLC reality TV series with her sister Tammy since 2020. The series chronicles the pair’s efforts to lose weight and get healthier.

While the sheriff’s department did not identify the child with Slaton and Lovvorn, Slaton does have two young children with her estranged husband, Michael Halterman: Gage Deon, 4, and Glen Allen, 2.

Halterman filed for divorce in March after six years with Slaton.

The Dept. also did not report the results of the camel bite.

