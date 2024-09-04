Elton John Reveals Partial Blindness Due to Infection

Pop icon Sir Elton John has been left with “only limited vision” about being partially blinded in one eye after a “severe” infection.

The 77-year-old music legend said Wednesday he was healing but recovery would take time.

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

The English singer added he was “so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me.”

The BBC reports stars have quick to send their best wishes.

Designer Donatella Versace commented: “Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you.”

Tennis legend Billie Jean King said: “Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend.”

Sir Elton, known for hits including “Your Song”, “Rocket Man” and “I’m Still Standing”, has sold more than 300 million records.

Last year, he played the last UK show of his farewell tour to an estimated 120,000 people at Glastonbury.

The Independent reports this isn’t the only health challenge John has faced this year.

In January, the “Tiny Dancer” singer underwent knee replacement surgery. The procedure left him unable to attend the postponed Emmys ceremony, where he completed his EGOT status after winning the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category.