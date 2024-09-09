Harvey Weinstein Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Heart Surgery

Disgraced Hollywood producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Hospital for emergency surgery on Monday.

The 72-year-old, who is currently being held at Rikers Island in New York City, was taken to the hospital after reporting that he had been experiencing chest pains, his representatives told ABC News.

“Mr. Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital last night due to several medical conditions,” Weinstein reps Craig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer told the outlet. “We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today however cannot comment any further than that.”

“As we have extensively stated before, Mr. Weinstein suffers a plethora of significant health issues that need ongoing treatment,” they added. “We are grateful to the executive team at the New York City Department of Correction and Rikers Island for acting swiftly in taking him to Bellevue Hospital.”

The health scare comes as Weinstein is expected to appear in court later this week, where prosecutors are working to establish a new indictment against the Hollywood producer, which would potentially result in him racking up additional sex crime charges.

Weinstein, who has arrived to recent court appearances in a wheel chair, has denied any wrongdoing, claiming his intimate encounters with women have been consensual.

The Hollywood movie mogul, who became the most infamous entity of the #MeToo movement, was serving a 23-year prison sentence as a result of a New York trial in 2020 involving two sex crimes. Weinstein was later sentenced to an additional 16 years in 2022, after a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault.

This is a developing story. Check back at Breitbart News for more updates.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.