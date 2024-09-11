Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Admits Having a Baby ‘Born Outside My Marriage’

Just weeks after making headlines bashing Donald Trump’s presidential campaign for using Foo Fighters music, frontman Dave Grohl announced that he has “recently become the father” a new baby “born outside my marriage.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside my marriage,” Grohl disclosed in a statement posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” the 55-year-old Foo Fighters frontman added.

Grohl went on to stress, “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together,” the former Nirvana drummer concluded in his statement.

Last month, while Grohl was presumably preparing for the birth of his out of wedlock child, his band Foo Fighters prioritized decrying former President Donald Trump for playing their 1997 hit song “My Hero” at his rally in Glendale, Arizona, while Democrat-turned-Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took the stage to endorse him.

“Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it,” the band’s spokesperson told Billboard at the time, before threatening that the band would be taking “appropriate actions” against the Trump campaign.

Any royalties received as a result of the song usage will be donated to the Harris/Walz campaign, the spokesperson said.

President Trump, however, had the right to play the Foo Fighters song during his Glendale rally, despite the band claiming otherwise, as the campaign noted that it had licensed the song through BMI’s Songview service.

Notably, the Trump campaign hit back at the Foo Fighters after the band claimed it didn’t give the 45th president permission to play their song at his rally.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung used lyrics from Foo Fighters song “Times Like These” to troll the band in an X post on Monday.

“It’s Times Like These facts matter, don’t be a Pretender. @foofighters,” Cheung wrote.

