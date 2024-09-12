‘Lover of Men’ Documentary Asks: Was Abraham Lincoln Gay?

The left’s queering of Abraham Lincoln has begun in earnest.

Lover of Men — a new documentary currently in select cinemas, and coming to VOD on October 8 — seeks to answer the question: Was Abraham Lincoln gay? The answer it comes up with is: kind of, maybe, sort of.

In addition, the current Broadway comedy Oh, Mary! depicts Lincoln as gay, with First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln serving as his “beard.” The play, which features drag performances, was written by a gender “non-binary” person named Cole Escola, who uses”they/them” pronouns, and plays Mary Todd.

Speculation over Abraham Lincoln’s sexuality has long been a niche obsession among LGBTQ historians and activists. But it has never been regarded as a serious line of historical inquiry — until now, as LGBTQ activism and woke identity politics have taken over the liberal arts.

Lover of Men: The Untold Story of Abraham Lincoln focuses on Lincoln’s relationships with four men, including his close confidant Joshua Speed, arguing that the friendships were intense and emotional enough to qualify as “homosexual” by today’s standards.

Along the way, the filmmakers trot out a series of “experts” — some of them gay and transgender — to push the speculation forward. One even claims that Lincoln was attracted to a certain type of male — dashing and daring.

The producers of Lover of Men have teamed up with the Human Rights Campaign to promote the movie.

HRC bills itself as a group dedicated to promoting equality for gay people, but in recent years, its mission has shifted more to promoting transgenderism, including among children by promoting puberty blockers and other experimental procedures.

On Broadway, Oh Mary! has received rave reviews from establishment media critics, including The New York Times, which called the farce “dragtastic” and “one of the best summer comedies in years.”

The play is set to run through early November at the Lyceum Theatre in New York.

