Nolte: Francis Ford Coppola Files $15 Million Suit Against Variety for #MeToo Libel

Five-time Oscar-winner Francis Ford Coppola filed a $15 million lawsuit against Variety accusing the far-left outlet of knowingly libeling him in an article alleging #MeToo misconduct.

Also named in the suit are Variety executive editors Tatiana Siegel and Brent Lang, who wrote the July 26, 2024, article in question.

In the suit, the 85-year-old legend says Variety and its executive editors went ahead and published the story knowing it was “false” and to “harm Coppola’s reputation and cause him severe emotional distress.” The suit adds that “harm has been caused” and he is now seeking at least $15 million, plus punitive damages, reimbursement for his legal bills, and whatever other monies the court believes appropriate. He also wants a jury trial.

In a statement to People, Coppola said:

Nothing in my 60+ years career can equal the painstakingly difficult, yet artistically triumphant journey of bringing Megalopolis to the screen. It was a collaboration of hundreds of artists, from extras to box office stars, to whom I consistently displayed the utmost respect and my deepest gratitude. To see our collective efforts tainted by false, reckless and irresponsible reporting is devastating. No publication, especially a legacy industry outlet, should be enabled to use surreptitious video and unnamed sources in pursuit of their own financial gain. While I have no intention of litigating this in the media, I will vigorously defend my reputation and have trust in the courts to hold them accountable.

Under the blaring headline — “Video of Francis Ford Coppola Kissing ‘Megalopolis’ Extras Surfaces as Crew Members Detail Unprofessional Behavior on Set (EXCLUSIVE)” — Variety claimed it had unearthed video proving “the legendary director [tried] to kiss young female extras on the set of his ambitious sci-fi epic.”

As I wrote at the time, nothing in that dark and blurry video justified the headline. The story was so ridiculous that I didn’t even report it. A few days later, though, Rayna Menz, the extra who said she was the supposed “victim” in that video, spoke out to defend Coppola…

“He did nothing to make me or for that matter anyone on set feel uncomfortable…. I was blindsided by it because … because he only ever spoke about how wonderful his wife is.”

She added that Coppola’s “wife was on set with us, most days. It feels gross, seeing that video and the way they were trying to convey a message. Just gross.”

Menz then revealed that she was “the one who asked Coppola to dance. I asked him to dance, in front of everybody else. That’s why it’s so funny that this story came out.”

“He was nothing but professional, a gentleman, he was like this cute Italian grandfather, running around the set,” she continued. “It was just so much fun. He’s a nice, generous person.”

The lawsuit further claims that prior to the article being published, Coppola’s legal team provided Variety with proof the allegations were false. Variety went ahead and published it anyway.

The suit says this was done by Variety to:

…intentionally or with a conscious disregard of Coppola’s rights and with an intent to vex, injure, or annoy him such as to constitute malice, fraud, or oppression thus entitling Coppola to exemplary and punitive damages in an amount to punish and make an example of Defendants and to deter such conduct in the future as will be proved at trial.

I hope Coppola sues them into oblivion. This man has been a public figure for more than 50 years and I do not know of a single allegation of anything that would rise to a #MeToo allegation against him.

Hollywood hates the guy because he has successfully bucked their fascist system for decades. They hate him because he doesn’t play the game and the trades have always done the bidding of the studios—it’s how outlets like Variety gain access, interviews, scoops, and studio advertising.

The whole thing is obscene.

Bury them, Francis.

