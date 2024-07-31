Nolte: Francis Ford Coppola Exonerated in #MeToo Hoax

The #MeToo accusations against legendary director and multiple Oscar winner Francis Ford Coppola have been exposed as a lie, a hoax, another phony attack from the left’s #MeToo fascists.

Back in May, the far-left Guardian went hard after the 85-year-old director with this unsourced attack:

Several sources also felt that Coppola could be “old school” in his behaviour around women. He allegedly pulled women to sit on his lap, for example. And during one bacchanalian nightclub scene being shot for the film, witnesses say, Coppola came on to the set and tried to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras. He apparently claimed he was “trying to get them in the mood.”

Last week, the despicable Variety claimed it had video proving the recently widowed director of the Godfather saga was an on-set lech and sex pest (I don’t link to fake news)…

Headline: “Video of Francis Ford Coppola Kissing ‘Megalopolis’ Extras Surfaces as Crew Members Detail Unprofessional Behavior on Set (EXCLUSIVE)” With two months to go before the release of “Megalopolis,” things are about to get awkward. Video has surfaced of director Francis Ford Coppola that shows the legendary director trying to kiss young female extras on the set of his ambitious sci-fi epic. Variety has obtained two videos (posted below) that were taken by a crewmember last year during the filming of a bacchanalian nightclub scene.

Except.

The video revealed nothing that backed up that paragraph…

The video story was so stupid I didn’t even bother to report on it. Why give something so poorly reported, so full of absurd speculation, and so lacking in reporting and context traffic?

Well, now the woman who was supposedly the “victim” in that video is speaking out.

The extra’s name is Rayna Menz and here’s what she told Deadline…

“He did nothing to make me or for that matter anyone on set feel uncomfortable. I felt disgusted, I was blindsided by it because it was a closed set,” she said. “That someone had video of that is just ridiculous and super unprofessional. It’s gross because he only ever spoke about how wonderful his wife is.”

She added that Coppola’s “wife was on set with us, most days. It feels gross, seeing that video and the way they were trying to convey a message. Just gross.”

Menz then said that she was “the one who asked him to dance. I asked him to dance, in front of everybody else. That’s why it’s so funny that this story came out.”

“He was nothing but professional, a gentleman, he was like this cute Italian grandfather, running around the set,” she continued. “It was just so much fun. He’s a nice, generous person.”

Coppola was married 60 years, he’s been making movies for nearly as long, and I am not aware of even a single allegation of sexual misconduct, not even during the Studio 54 seventies and the go-go eighties. But then, just days—days!—after he lost his beloved wife, these despicable people invented this nonsense just to punish him for becoming a legend outside the studio system and for daring to hire political lepers like Jon Voight, Dustin Hoffman, and Shia LeBeouf for his new independent film, the $120 million-plus, self-financed Megalopolis.

And for heaven’s sake, even if Coppola at 85 did kiss a pretty girl on the cheek, do we really want to live in a society that would punish rather than playfully indulge such a thing?

Will there be no end to the left’s McCarthyism?

