Watch: Jon Bon Jovi Talks Woman Out of Jumping from Bridge

Singer Jon Bon Jovi was seen talking a woman out of jumping from a bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday as she was reportedly “experiencing a moment of crisis.”

Video footage of the moment shows the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer approaching a woman standing outside of the parapet on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville.

Watch Below:

Bon Jovi can then be seen standing next to the woman on the other side of the guard rail, as he and one of his crew members talk to her in an effort to coax her of the bridge.

Moments later, the “Keep the Faith” singer is seen helping the woman get off ledge by climbing back over to the other side of the parapet.

The Bon Jovi frontman, who reportedly helped convince the woman not to commit suicide, so happened to be on the bridge because he was shooting a music video, according to a report by WMSV.

The Nashville Fire Department and Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the scene.

“A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a Wednesday X post. “Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake added, “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”

