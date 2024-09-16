The Emmys are taking criticism for leaving beloved actress Shelly Duvall and TV funny man Joe Flaherty out of its 2024 memorial tribute to recently deceased artists.

During Sunday’s awards show, country singer Jelly Roll sang while images of the recently departed streamed across the screen in honor of actors and industry professionals who recently passed away, according to Deadline.

The segment paid respects to actors Shannen Doherty, Chance Perdomo, Martin Mull, Richard Lewis, and many others who died in the past eight months. The video segment ended noting the passing of famed comedian Bob Newhart and after the segment ended, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to Newhart with a presentation from the stage.

But fans noticed two glaring omissions; Duvall and Joe Flaherty. Also missing was singer and actor James Darren, though his passing on September 2 was likely far too recent to have made the ceremony.

Fans were particularly upset over the fact that The Shining star, Shelly Duvall, who died on July 11, was not in the segment.

“I’m just so upset that Shelley Duvall wasn’t included in the In Memoriam. She was a pioneer in creating original cable content. And it was delightfully creative content,” one X user wrote, according to Fox News.

Another X user wagged a finger at the Emmys writing, “Shame on your Emmys.”

“Well the @TelevisionAcad snubbed Shelley Duvall from their In Memoriam section,”yet anohter X user exploded. “Perhaps she wasn’t known as a TV actress but she was a prolific producer for children programs and a pioneer in cable TV. Her contributions deserved to be honored.”

Many fans also wondered why actors Matthew Perry and Treat Williams did not appear in Sunday’s tribute. However, both had been included in last year’s 75th Emmy Awards.

Besides Flaherty, Darren, and Duvall, the memorial segment also missed including Chita Rivera, Jonny Wactor, Tyler Christopher, and Erica Ash.

