‘If He Can Take a Bullet, I Can Write a Song’: ‘American Heart’ Singer/Songwriter Jon Kahn Releases Trump-Inspired ‘Fighter’

When Breitbart’s own singer/songwriter Jon Kahn sat down at the piano recently, he had one simple thought: What kind of man could withstand the relentless barrage of attacks that have been leveled at former President Donald Trump?

The answer was as simple as the question: a FIGHTER.

Kahn told us: “I’ve always wondered how Trump gets out of bed every day given everything that’s been thrown at him and his family: two impeachments, deplatforming from social media, the entire democrat media complex fighting in concert to destroy him, unprecedented lawfare, and now two assassination attempts.”

And so, the origins of “FIGHTER” were born. With a few lyrics and a couple of chords, Kahn took the idea to Nashville where he sat down with veteran hitmaker, Chris Wallin, who’s written songs for the likes of Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, and Trace Adkins to name a few.

Both songwriters wanted “FIGHTER” to be a musical character study of a man who never gives up no matter what he’s facing. Released by Nashville label Baste Records, “FIGHTER” is accompanied by a stirring black and white video portrait of a man that shows not only his resilience and fight but also love.

WATCH:

When asked about potential backlash, Kahn told us, “If he can take a bullet, I can write a song. Everybody should find their own method of fighting for what they believe in particularly in times like these. For me and Chris, it was this song.”

“FIGHTER”

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

