Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Predicts His Own Demise over His Parties in Resurfaced Interview: ‘They’re Probably Gonna Be Arresting Me’

Sean “Diddy” Combs predicted “They’re probably going to be arresting me” in a resurfaced interview published in 1999, wherein the disgraced music mogul talked about his parties — some of which have recently become known to the public as “Freak Offs.”

“Your parties are the hottest ticket around,” an Entertainment Tonight reporter told Combs, to which the music mogul replied, “They won’t even give me a permit for the parties, man, they don’t want me to throw the parties no more.”

“But we ain’t gonna stop,” Combs continued. “You gonna hear about my parties, they gonna be shutting them down, they gonna probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things, just because we wanna have a good time.”

Combs went on to say, “Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated. There’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it.”

“And it ain’t nothing but breaking down racial barriers, breaking down generation barriers, people from all walks of life,” he added. “Ron Perlman talking to Jay-Z, Jay-Z talking to — you know what I’m saying? It just goes on and on.”

“It’s just, like, people from all walks of life connecting and getting together,” Combs said.

In the video, Combs was talking about his famous White Parties, which first began in the Hamptons during Labor Day weekend in 1998, with the last one taking place in Los Angeles in 2009. These parties do not appear to be the same as “Freak Offs.”

Last week, the music mogul was arrested and accused of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

An unsealed federal indictment revealed that some of Combs’ parties, known as “Freak Offs,” allegedly involved dayslong sexual activity with sex workers and others who were given “a variety of controlled substances” to keep them “obedient and compliant.”

Combs allegedly arranged, directed, masturbated during, and electronically recorded Freak Offs, and would give victims “IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use,” according to the indictment, which added that the music mogul would use the recordings “as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims.”

Since his arrest, old video footage of Combs talking about his parties have resurfaced, including a 2002 interview the music mogul had with former Late Show host Conan O’Brien.

“You gotta keep them there,” Combs explained during the interview. “You need locks on the doors.”

Watch Below:

The disgraced music mogul was charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Combs’ racketeering charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, while his sex trafficking, fraud, or coercion charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and his transportation for purposes of prostitution charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

