‘Extreme Makeover’ Star Eduardo Xol Dead at 58 After Being Stabbed in California

ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star Eduardo Xol is dead at the age of 58 after being stabbed at his apartment in Palm Springs, California.

The Riverside County told TMZ that Xol died on Thursday at Desert Regional Medical Center a week after he was stabbed. The television personality’s mother also confirmed his death to the outlet.

“We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol,” his family told TMZ. “We know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many. We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief.”

“In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others,” Xol’s family added.

Xol’s death comes as police investigate the stabbing at his Palm Spring apartment, where authorities found the TV personality after he called them for help.

The Palm Springs Police Department said Xol was stabbed and had significant injuries when authorities found him on September 10.

Xol was then rushed to a local hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition. A little more than a week later, on September 19, the Extreme Makeover star was dead.

While police did not identify Xol’s attacker, 34-year-old Richard Joseph Gonzales has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the TV personality’s stabbing, TMZ reported.

Gonzales ended up on police radar after he called 911 on the day Xol was found stabbed, claiming to have been a victim of an assault the previous night.

Gonzales was arrested and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bail.

