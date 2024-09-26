Rapper 50 Cent Producing Netflix Documentary on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegations

Rapper 50 Cent is reportedly producing a Netflix documentary about the allegations against disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent and documentary director Alexandria Stapleton told Variety.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives,” they continued.

“While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture,” the rapper and the director added. “We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

The docuseries is reportedly already in production.

Notably, the “In da Club” rapper and Combs have been public rivals for years, with 50 Cent hinting of a potential documentary brewing all year.

As Breitbart News reported, in March, 50 Cent offered “top dollar” for the video footage anyone might have of the alleged notorious parties held by Combs after the disgraced music mogul’s Los Angeles and Miami properties were raided by Homeland Security officials.

“Smh this is gonna be so good, what you want to bet I’m a get these tapes. I’ll pay top dollar for them, you been over there? I don’t go to puffy party’s,” the “Many Men (Wish Death)” rapper said in an Instagram post earlier this year.

On Wednesday, 50 Cent took to X to share a screenshot of a Variety article reporting the upcoming documentary, reiterating his previous statements, writing, “I been telling y’all about all this weird shit, I don’t do NO puffy party’s.”

“You didn’t believe me — but I bet you believe me now!” the rapper added.

After being asked by lifestyle magazine Enthusiast Report in a recent interview, “Did he do it?” — referring to the allegations against Combs — 50 Cent replied, “Yeah, he did it. He did it.”

The rapper went on to say, “And I’m the only one who has been vocal about this long before” the Combs scandal made headlines.

“I also didn’t participate. I also didn’t go to those parties,” 50 Cent added. “So, a lot of the celebrity culture that you don’t say anything is because they participated to a degree.”

“Was there a reason you never went to those parties back in the day?” Enthusiast Report asked, to which the rapper replied, “I’m just not with all that freaky shit, like all of the stuff that he’s doing, I’m not into that type of stuff.”

“I’m just a little more, maybe you could say, basic or normal,” 50 Cent said.

As Breitbart News reported, Combs was arrested last week and accused of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

A federal indictment also revealed that some of Combs’ parties, known as “Freak Offs,” allegedly involved dayslong sexual activity with sex workers and others who were given “a variety of controlled substances” to keep them “obedient and compliant.”

The disgraced music mogul allegedly arranged, directed, masturbated during, and electronically recorded Freak Offs, and would give victims “IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use,” according to the indictment, which added that the music mogul would use the recordings “as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims.”

Combs has been charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

The music mogul’s racketeering charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, while his sex trafficking, fraud, or coercion charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and his transportation for purposes of prostitution charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

