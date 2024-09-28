Poll: Taylor Swift’s Popularity Dropping After Kamala Endorsement

A new poll shows that Taylor Swift’s popularity has dropped overall among voters following her endorsement of Kamala Harris this month.

Taylor Swift’s overall favorability among all registered voters fell from last year, decreasing from 40 percent in 2023 to 33 percent this year, according to an NBC News poll released Friday. While 16 percent had negative feelings about her in 2023, 27 percent say they do now.

About 26 percent of independents have a positive attitude toward Swift, a drop from 34 percent in 2023.

The NBC News poll is the latest survey to show that Swift’s endorsement hasn’t had the impact Democrats were hoping for.

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll showed the vast majority of voters (81 percent) don’t care about Swift’s political views. A separate YouGov poll also found that the majority of voters aren’t swayed by her endorsement,

The new NBC News poll, released Friday, showed that Republican voters have the most unfavorable opinions of Swift.

About 47 percent of Republicans said they view Swift negatively — a sharp uptick from the 26 percent who reported viewing her negatively last year. Just 12 percent of Republicans report positive attitudes toward the singer, down from 28 percent last year.

Among Democrats, 58 percent view Swift in a positive light, a slight increase from 53 percent in 2023.

Swift posted her endorsement to Instagram following the presidential debate on September 10, clearly timed to make the most media impact. While she announced she was voting for Vice President Harris, she tempered her enthusiasm by encouraging her millions of fans to do their own research and vote however they choose.

Her reserved support comes as Harris continues to be unpopular among many young progressive voters due to the war in Gaza. Anti-Israel progressives have protested Kamala’s events, as well as last month’s DNC. Now, many of them are flocking to alternate candidates, like the Green Party’s Jill Stein.

