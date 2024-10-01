Attorney Tony Buzbee: 25 of 120 Diddy Accusers Were Minors When Alleged Abuse Occurred, Youngest Was 9

Houston-based law firm The Buzbee announced on Tuesday that 25 of alleged victims of disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his associates were minors at the time the incidents occurred, with the youngest being just 9-years-old.

“You should know, in this group, it is evenly divided between males and females,” Buzbee Law Firm’s lead counsel Tony Buzbee said during a Tuesday press conference.

“There are 60 males and 60 females who have joined us to pursue these claims as plaintiffs. In this group, 62 percent identify as African American, 30 percent are white, and the remainder Hispanic or Asian,” the lawyer added.

Buzbee noted that the alleged victims “are from more than 25 states, the majority are from California, New York, Georgia, and Florida.”

“Our youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was nine years old,” Buzbee revealed. “We have an induvial was 14-years-old, we have one who was 15. Twenty five of the 120 individuals who are plaintiffs in these cases were minors at the time.”

Buzbee added that “the time frame” of the alleged incidents “is very wide,” spanning from 1991 to 2024.

“If you wonder why there are so many alleged victims, that’s your answer. We’re talking about more than 25 years of this type of conduct,” the lawyer said.

“Most of these events and incidents occurred at parties, typically after parties, or album release parties, New Year’s Eve parties, Fourth of July parties, something they called a ‘puppy party,’ all-white party, although several of these events occurred at auditions,” Buzbee explained.

The lawyer added that alleged victims include “Young people” seeking “to break into the industry were coerced into this type of conduct in the promise of being made a star or in the promise of Sean Combs listen to their tape.”

During the press conference, Buzbee explained that in addition to Combs, the public can expect many other names and entities to be sued, adding that some of the names soon-to-be announced will “shock you.”

Those who will be named as defendants include the following:

Anyone who engaged in the assault or exploitation, anyone who participated in such in any way, anyone who encouraged or facilitated this conduct, anyone who was in the room and watched it happen but made no effort to stop it, any venue or venue owner who was aware of what was going on but failed to stop it, any individual or entity who knew about the conduct and benefited from it, but did nothing to report it or stop it, and any individual or entity who covered it up or helped cover it up.

As Breitbart News reported, the Buzbee Law Firm and the AVA Law Group announced Tuesday that they are taking legal action on behalf of a staggering 120 alleged victims against Combs and his soon-to-be-named associates.

Buzbee explained that this is not a class action lawsuit, and that each case will be filed separately.

“Class action is when one or two people file a case on behalf of a group of people. That’s not this,” Buzbee said. “These cases will be filed individually, one plaintiff against whoever the defendants are involved in the case. One case may sue just Sean Combs, but multiple other people. One case may sue a range of people.”

