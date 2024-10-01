Megyn Kelly Rips Kamala Harris for Partying with Hollywood Stars Following Hurricane Helene Devastation

The fallout from Kamala Harris’ botched response to Hurricane Helene is growing, with Megyn Kelly being the latest media figure to blast the vice president for choosing to party down with Hollywood celebrities as wide swaths of the southeast were emerging from the natural disaster.

Megyn Kelly ripped Kamala Harris for attending a Hollywood fundraiser on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles where the vice president rubbed elbows with stars including Demi Lovato and Jessica Alba, as well as studio executives.

“Last night, well into the devastation, the loss of life, men, women, children, pets, the entire devastation and destruction of communities, Kamala Harris attended an L.A. fundraiser,” Kelly said on her show Monday.

“The devastation was ongoing. How dare she!” Kelly added.

On Kamala Harris’ party menu was Beef Wellington, lobster rolls, and duck egg rolls, according to a Washington Post reporter in attendance. Other stars in attendance were Alanis Morissette, Stevie Wonder, Lily Tomlin, and Sterling K. Hayden.

Universal boss Donna Langley attended the party as did former Disney boss Jeffrey Katzenberg, who is now one of Kamala Harris’ biggest fundraisers, having previously served in the same capacity for President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the Hurricane Helene death toll has passed 130 people, with hundreds more still unaccounted for in what is being described as the worst natural disaster to hit western North Carolina and and parts of Georgia in decades.

Former President Donald Trump hit the ground in Georgia on Monday, bringing truck loads of relief supplies and gasoline to areas devastated by the storm.

In response, Kamala Harris cut short her fundraising tour on Monday to return to Washington, D.C.

Her delayed response to the unfolding disaster is turning into a major embarrassment for her presidential campaign in the final weeks of the election cycle, reinforcing the prevailing sentiment that she is incapable of handling the pressures of the presidency.

Harris took no questions from reporters during a FEMA photo-op late Monday, choosing to grin and sit silently in front of the cameras.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com