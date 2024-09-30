Donald Trump Bringing ‘Lots of Relief Material’ to Hurricane Victims

Former President Donald Trump is on his way to Valdosta, Georgia, to bring “lots of relief material” to victims of Hurricane Helene, explaining that he plans to go to North Carolina as well, but he first wants to make sure that local emergency management is focusing on helping the people most affected and “not concerned with me.”

“We are now heading to Valdosta, Georgia, in order to pay my respects and bring lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water, and other things, to the State,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday, previewing some of the other notable individuals who will be there.

“Many politicians and Law Enforcement will be there. We’ll be saying hello to Franklin Graham, Burt Jones, Tyler Harper, Mike Collins, Austin Scott, Russ Goodman, Sam Watson, and the Mayor of Valdosta Scott James. They are working very hard,” Trump continued, explaining that he plans to visit North Carolina very soon, but has not been able to yet logistically, as he does not want to take attention away from local officials who are helping the people affected by the storm.

“I was also going to stop into North Carolina, which has really been hit hard. I have a lot of supplies ready for them, but access and communication is now restricted, and we want to make sure that Local Emergency Management is able to focus on helping the people most affected, and not being concerned with me,” Trump explained. “I’ll be there shortly, but don’t like the reports that I’m getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. MAGA!”

Indeed, the Trump campaign announced the former president will visit Valdosta on Monday in the aftermath of the hurricane — a great contrast to Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been mocked for posting a staged photo talking to FEMA, as many pointed out that her earbuds were not even connected to her phone. Many on social media blasted the response of the Biden-Harris administration — or complete lack thereof.

Trump also had something to say about it on Sunday, asking on Truth Social, “Why is Lyin’ Kamala Harris in San Francisco, a City that she has totally destroyed, at fundraising events, when big parts of our Country are devastated and under water — with many people dead?”

Many have been making comparisons to the train derailment that affected East Palestine, Ohio, as it was Trump who arrived before the Biden administration, comforting residents and bringing them supplies.

