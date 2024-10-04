Nolte: Two Marvel Movies Delivered Nearly $300 Million Loss for Disney

Two 2023 Marvel superhero movies resulted in a $296.4 million loss for the Disney Grooming Syndicate.

Per just released financial statements, we now know that the total “cost of making The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania came to a staggering $762.4 million,” reports Forbes. Government incentives saved the groomers about $125 million on both features, but that’s still about $640 million to produce only two movies.

Combined, both movies went on to gross an anemic $682.2 million worldwide. When you do the accepted math assuming the theaters and studios split the box office gross almost exactly in half, that means Disney earned just $341 million from both movies, which leaves a combined loss of almost $300 million on both movies.

It’s not even clear if the promotional costs are included in that $762.4 million number. If not, between production and publicity, Disney spent close to a billion dollars on those two flops.

Disney has had a much better 2024. Inside Out 2 grossed an astonishing $1.7 billion worldwide, a record for an animated movie. Deadpool & Wolverine earned $1.3 billion worldwide, which achieved another record — the highest-grossing R-move ever. But…

As Forbes points out, those two hits, plus 7,300 job cuts and $7.5 billion in budget cuts, have not jump-started Disney’s stock price, which “is more than 50% down on its March 2021 peak of $201.91.”

Now that Disney’s movie business has improved after a devastating 2023 season of expensive flops, the company is dealing with theme park problems:

[The low stock price] is being driven by a decline in the fortunes of its Experiences segment which includes its theme parks and cruise line. A perfect storm of costs climbing and demand softening at Disney’s domestic parks led to its operating income from Experiences falling by 3% to $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. Talking at the earnings announcement in August, Disney’s chief financial officer Hugh Johnston explained that “we saw attendance flat in the quarter” with a “flattish revenue number” forecast for the fourth quarter and a slowdown expected for “a few quarters.”

Disney destroyed its art (movies and TV shows) by poisoning it with identity politics and woke nonsense. Disney destroyed its brand by betraying its mission to protect the innocence of children by becoming a grooming tool for left-wing gay activists. Disney is now a sewer pipe of degeneracy pumping transsexuals, transvestites, homosexuality, and drag queens directly into your child’s face.

It was only a matter of time before those chickens came home to rest at the theme parks. No decent parent would ever expose their small child to this perversion.

