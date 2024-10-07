Luke Combs, Eric Church to Hold Benefit Concert to Aid Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Country music superstars Luke Combs and Eric Church announced that they would be holding a “benefit concert” to help the communities that have been affected by Hurricane Helene.

In a post on X, Combs, who is known for songs such as “Fast Car,” “Forever After All,” and “Beautiful Crazy” announced that a concert would be held on October 26, 2024, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina to help with Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Other musicians who would be taking part in the concert included Billy Strings and James Taylor, along with others.

“I told y’all I had something big planned for Carolina,” Combs wrote. “One of the ways we’re helping is a benefit concert at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 26th! This concert took so much planning, work, and coordination from so many people.”

Combs added that tickets for the concert would “go on sale” starting Thursday and that 100 percent “of all proceeds will be going directly to those who need it most.”

“This is my home. It’s in every fiber of who I am,” Church wrote in a post on X. “Our family members, friends, neighbors and communities are in dire need. I’m honored to share the stage with an incredible lineup in order to help meet those needs. Through the dark, light will shine.”

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, several communities in western North Carolina, southwestern Virginia, eastern Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida experienced heavy rainfall, devastating flooding, power outages, and damage to roads, homes, and buildings.

Celebrities such as Dolly Parton and Morgan Wallen have also previously announced that they would be donating money to help those affected by the hurricane.