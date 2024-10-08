Director Adam McKay Writes Fake Presidential Speech Declaring ‘National Climate Emergency,’ Begs Biden to Deliver It

Hollywood director Adam McKay has taken the unusual initiative to write a speech for President Joe Biden declaring a “national climate emergency” in light of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Adam McKay — who directed Vice and the Netflix climate change satire Don’t Look Up — is urging Biden to deliver the unsolicited speech in “a primetime, national address ASAP.” Among his demands is an additional $40 billion in FEMA funding, though he fails to mention that the agency has recently come under fire for spending approximately $650 million on illegal aliens.

“As scientists have been warning us for 60 years, the burning of oil, coal, and gas is causing runaway global warming that has put all of us in ever-increasing danger, and put in doubt the future we all assumed was there for us and our children,” McKay wrote.

Another demand is the mass production and installation of solar, wind, and hydropower in partnership with the Pentagon. It remains unclear what role he is suggesting the Defense Department plays in his scheme.

McKay also calls for a series of federally funded national laboratories “in the spirit of the Manhattan Project,” to find ways to remove “the carbons we have released into our air that are now warming the planet at an incredible rate.”

For years, Adam McKay has been one of Hollywood’s most outspoken climate change activists.

He has called climate change the most serious threat facing mankind, demanded the defunding of a natural gas pipeline, and even claimed that anyone who disliked his movie Don’t Look Up isn’t serious about global warming.

His activism belies the fact that McKay and his wife have owned homes in Los Angeles and Ireland — a 10,000 mile roundtrip that gives the celebrity couple an elephantine carbon footprint.

