Teamsters Union President Tells Comedian Theo Von Democrats ‘Have F**ked Us Over for the Last 40 Years’

Teamsters president Sean O’Brien told comedian Theo Von that the Democrats “have fucked us over for the last 40 years,” adding, “We’re standing up as a union — saying, ‘What the fuck have you done for us?'”

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m a Democrat, but they have fucked us over for the last 40 years, and for once — and not all of them — but for once, we’re standing up as a union, probably the only one right now, saying, ‘What the fuck have you done for us?'” O’Brien told Von on the This Past Weekend podcast.

“And I’m getting attacked from the left, and we’ve given — since I’ve been in office, two and a half years — we’ve given the Democratic machine $15.7 million,” the union president continued.

“We’ve given Republicans about $340,000, truth be told,” O’Brien added. “So, it’s like, you know, people say the Democratic Party is the party of the working people — they’re bought and paid for Big Tech, those Big Tech companies.”

The Teamsters president went on to say, “And you’ve got the Republicans who are now saying, ‘Hey, we want to be the working class Party,’ right? And, okay, you’ve got a great opportunity right now to do that.”

“And the Democrats, if 60 percent of our members aren’t supporting you, the fucking system’s broken,” he continued. “Stop pointing fingers at Sean O’Brien, stop pointing fingers at the Teamsters Union. Look in the mirror.”

“I mean, I had a heated debate, a heated discussion, two weeks ago with Chuck Schumer, and it got fucking ugly,” O’Brien added, to which Von replied, “Chuck Schumer is a piece of shit.”

“And it got ugly because, you know, these politicians, the one I’ve learned, they fucking walk in and they tell you, ‘I did this for you.’ Okay, great. Let me tell you what you haven’t fucking done for us or our members,” O’Brien declared. “And we got into it pretty heavy.”

“And I’m like, ‘You had no problem taking $550,000 from me three weeks prior to me going to the Republican National Convention, and then you want to be a fucking tough guy on Twitter or X or whatever it is, and throw shit out there about me?'” the union president added.

O’Brien also noted that, “Before, you always had Democrats fighting for working people — now we kind of see a switch where working people feel like, number one, they’ve been left behind by the Democratic Party.”

“Two, the Republicans say they want to be working class, represent the working class,” O’Brien added. “They have an opportunity to do it.”

